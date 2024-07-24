Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $12.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of MCO traded down $18.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.72. The stock had a trading volume of 826,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.07 and its 200 day moving average is $398.11. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $458.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

