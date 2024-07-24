Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Equal Weight

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

FIS stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 131.1% in the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

