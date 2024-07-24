Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

LON:MOTR remained flat at GBX 141.50 ($1.83) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,056. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.91. The stock has a market cap of £123.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.81), for a total value of £140,000 ($181,065.70). 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

See Also

