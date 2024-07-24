Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $90.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

