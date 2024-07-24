Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $514.55

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $514.55 and last traded at $511.76, with a volume of 6822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.25 and a 200 day moving average of $422.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.



