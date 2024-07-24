Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 216,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Namaste Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %
The firm has a market cap of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.
About Namaste Technologies
Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Namaste Technologies
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.