Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Lifted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 283.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853,414 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.20% of Nasdaq worth $72,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,347,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after purchasing an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.73. 2,988,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,626. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

