Nasdaq (NDAQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

NDAQ stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.