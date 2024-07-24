National Bank Financial Weighs in on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:PMZ)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2024

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZFree Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.