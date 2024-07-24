National Bank Financial Weighs in on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

