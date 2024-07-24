National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 125,914 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,914 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of Diageo worth $41,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.70. 1,036,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,731. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $178.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

