National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 198,978 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,978 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Ventas worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 1,639,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,679. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -281.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $54.51.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.