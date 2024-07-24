National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $57,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. 1,386,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

