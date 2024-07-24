National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PPL were worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. 3,569,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,549. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

