National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of Illumina worth $51,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 392.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 91.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.29. 1,314,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.57.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

