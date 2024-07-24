National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,679 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $67,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $6.93 on Wednesday, reaching $149.89. 1,864,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,777. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

