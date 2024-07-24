National Bank of Canada FI Has $15.93 Million Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.60% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 77,208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYTM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $265,703.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $973,772 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.