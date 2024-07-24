National Bank of Canada FI Has $18.75 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 594.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55,068 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.30. The company had a trading volume of 329,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,670. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $266.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

