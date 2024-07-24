National Bank of Canada FI Has $45.66 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 814,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 139,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. 17,811,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.