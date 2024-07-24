National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $48,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $195.36 and a one year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

