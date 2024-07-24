National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104,679 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $60,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,739,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,027,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,039,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,254 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,484,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,642,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

