National Bank of Canada FI Sells 128,451 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,451 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.03. The company had a trading volume of 908,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.81. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $280.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

