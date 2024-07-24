National Bank of Canada FI Sells 29,947 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,947 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

