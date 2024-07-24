National Bank of Canada FI Sells 376,220 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,220 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $39,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,563,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,631,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 368,864 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CME traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.85 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

