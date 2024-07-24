Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

