NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NBTB opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

