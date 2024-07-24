NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $93.35

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.35, but opened at $95.42. NetEase shares last traded at $95.95, with a volume of 341,435 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NetEase Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NetEase by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in NetEase by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

