NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY25 guidance at $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NTCT opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetScout Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.