Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.88. 623,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,617. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.