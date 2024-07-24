Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,873. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

