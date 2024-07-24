Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Stock Price Down 32.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) dropped 32.9% on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 200. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nexteq traded as low as GBX 80.20 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.25 ($1.06). Approximately 321,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 82,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.58).

Nexteq Stock Down 34.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.29.

Nexteq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.