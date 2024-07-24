NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 26,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 83,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on NextSource Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NextSource Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

About NextSource Materials

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.21.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

