Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.56. Noah shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 124,069 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Noah Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $500.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $2.1249 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Noah by 84.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Noah by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Noah by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Further Reading

