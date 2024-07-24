Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 193,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

