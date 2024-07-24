Northern 2 VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:NTV)

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of LON:NTV opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.40. Northern 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 64.32 ($0.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £119.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,725.00 and a beta of 0.19.
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
