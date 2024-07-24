Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

NOG stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

