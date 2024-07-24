NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96), Zacks reports. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $195.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8,404.49. 18,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,492. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,698.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,604.13. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,695.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

