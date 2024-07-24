NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q3 guidance to $3.21-3.63 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.210-3.630 EPS.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %
NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.37.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors
In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
