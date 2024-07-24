NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4,525.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.46.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded down $7.90 on Wednesday, hitting $254.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.