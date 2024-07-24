O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,091 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 155,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 60,591 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

SKM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 195,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,265. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SKM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

