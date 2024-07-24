O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 870 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $12.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.74. 531,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,603. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.