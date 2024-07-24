O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NEE traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. 12,137,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,694,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

