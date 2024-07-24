O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 177.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,776 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Steelcase worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,153,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 387,861 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 266,070 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,003 shares of company stock worth $1,397,994 over the last ninety days. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 783,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

