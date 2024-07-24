O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,169,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,146,875. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $226.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.