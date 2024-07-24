O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 745.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in STERIS by 15.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $231.72. The company had a trading volume of 331,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average is $221.66. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

