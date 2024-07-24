O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Target by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.45. 2,948,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

