O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.60. 3,452,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,348. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

