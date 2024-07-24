O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.86. 1,264,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

