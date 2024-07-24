O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,893 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.24. 1,144,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $158.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.64.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

