O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.3 %

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

