O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 452 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded down $41.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,245.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,907. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,300.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,219.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

